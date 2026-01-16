At $145,000, What Do We Make Of This 2001 BMW Z3 Fauxari 250 California?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice re-bodied Z3 3.0 claims it to possess "Modern reliability with 60s beauty." Let's see what might possess someone to buy it.

Expectations are sometimes hard to meet. We all have visions of what we want and how we expect things to turn out, but the outcomes often fall outside those expectations.

Take, for example, the 1991 Chevy Corvette ZR1 that we considered yesterday. The comments on the car were filled with exhortations such as "Beautiful car!" and "I gotta get me some of that!" The problem, of course, was the Corvette's price. Anointed "King of the Hill" during its development, our low-mileage, well-kept example's $33,500 asking price proved not only fit exclusively for royalty, but also, in the minds of most of you, too high even for those who wear the crown. That was expressed in the 55% "No Dice" loss the otherwise covetable Corvette suffered in the voting. It seems the teeming masses agree with that assessment, as the ad for the ZR1 has been up for almost an entire month.