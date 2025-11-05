At $19,500, Could This 1993 Ford Bronco Get Your Bucks?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Bronco says they refurbished the truck on behalf of their wife, but doesn't explain why it's now up for grabs. Let's see if it's priced well enough to find a new mate.

In the classic "Mr. Plow" episode of The Simpsons (S04E09), Homer enters to win a car at the car show, and asks the comely model on the dais displaying the convertible, "Do you come with the car?" to which she replies, "Te-he-he-he! You!" The next entrant asks her the same question and receives the same response, indicating she is well versed in the art of the non-deflating brush-off.

No one's ever going home with a car show display model. Still, anyone could drive away with a show car to call their own, as we featured a former SEMA star yesterday, a 2006 Chevy HHR that had been gussied up to make any display model at that year's Vegas accessory fest proud. Now freed of its show-car shackles, the HHR is up for grabs at $10,999. Sadly for its seller, however, few of you were willing to show it the money at that price, making it a no-show in a hefty 83% 'No Dice' loss.