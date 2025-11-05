At $19,500, Could This 1993 Ford Bronco Get Your Bucks?
The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Bronco says they refurbished the truck on behalf of their wife, but doesn't explain why it's now up for grabs. Let's see if it's priced well enough to find a new mate.
In the classic "Mr. Plow" episode of The Simpsons (S04E09), Homer enters to win a car at the car show, and asks the comely model on the dais displaying the convertible, "Do you come with the car?" to which she replies, "Te-he-he-he! You!" The next entrant asks her the same question and receives the same response, indicating she is well versed in the art of the non-deflating brush-off.
No one's ever going home with a car show display model. Still, anyone could drive away with a show car to call their own, as we featured a former SEMA star yesterday, a 2006 Chevy HHR that had been gussied up to make any display model at that year's Vegas accessory fest proud. Now freed of its show-car shackles, the HHR is up for grabs at $10,999. Sadly for its seller, however, few of you were willing to show it the money at that price, making it a no-show in a hefty 83% 'No Dice' loss.
Ready, Eddie?
I don't want to say that bigger is always better, but when it comes to some Ford products, that certainly has proven true. Take the original Thunderbird, for example. When Ford shifted that model from a two-seater to a four-seater in 1958, sales more than doubled. Exactly two decades later, the same jump in popularity occurred with the Bronco when the company switched the model from a smaller, proprietary chassis to one shared with the F-Series pickups, making the model larger in the process. The sales increase from this move was simply staggering, with 1978's 77,917 sales towering over the 17,546 of the year prior. It's interesting to note, though, that while initially more popular, neither the four-seat T-bird nor the later Broncos is as popular today as their older editions.
That doesn't mean there's any reason to discount this 1993 Ford Bronco. Especially not because it's the highfalutin Eddie Bauer edition, meaning it's optioned to the gizzard, and features a handsome model-specific two-tone paint scheme. It's a shame there aren't more clothing retailer special-edition models out there. Who wouldn't want a Gap-themed car or truck (in khaki, naturally), or maybe one with a Victoria's Secret tie-in featuring upholstery that barely fits.
A Jasper juxtaposition
According to the ad, this Bronco has 188,000 miles on the chassis, but just 26K on its re-manufactured engine and four-speed automatic transmission. Both were sourced from Jasper Engines and Transmissions, and are said to work without issue. That engine is the optional 351 Windsor small-block V8, which in this model year managed a decent 210 horsepower and even more impressive 400 pound-feet of torque. The 351W is a widely used engine, so parts—water pumps, gasket sets, etc.—shouldn't be a problem. Not that anything is needed on this Bronco, at the moment.
The seller says the truck was built for their spouse, claiming over $14K in receipts for the Jasper replacements, and an additional $8K in other work, including new tires, step bars, and some cool window decals. It seems like they sweated the details on the refurbishment, as even the A/C has been updated from its original R12 to something less environmentally unfriendly. Naturally, this is a 4X4, with Ford's Twin Traction Beam independent setup in the front, and a leaf-sprung live axle in the back.
Old-school cool
Per the ad, the seller bought the truck from an older couple in their neighborhood several years back. It's appropriately vintage-looking, especially in its two-tone paint that extends to the cap over the rear section of the passenger compartment. The seller muses that, based on appearance, that cap has likely never been removed from the truck. That's a probable scenario, as Ford made it extremely difficult to remove the roof section, as the seat belt mounts for the rear bench are bolted to it.
With the cap securely in place, the Bronco's cabin appears to be a reasonably nice place to have a hang. The seating surfaces and steering wheel are leather-wrapped, and the truck features power windows, locks, and seat adjustments. There is a noticeable patina of use evident throughout, but it all still looks to be in solid shape. The title is clean, and the seller calls the truck "Turn key ready."
Worth every penny?
As we discussed mere minutes ago, these later generations of Broncos do not enjoy the same rabid level of popularity as the smaller, rarer earlier models. These days, seeking out a decent one of those would require somewhere in the neighborhood of $50K and up, with fully restored models commanding well over six figures —an astounding situation.
In contrast, this '93 asks $19,500, and we now need to weigh in on whether that's a fair and equitable price in light of this Bronco's status, condition, and Eddie Bauer-ness.
What's your take on this seemingly well-managed portfolio of a fifth-generation Bronco and that $19,500 asking? Does that feel like a good deal for the truck as it's presented in the ad? Or is that too many bucks for this Bronco?
You decide!
Nice Price or No Dice:
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
H/T to Don R. for the hookup!
