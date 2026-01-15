I Want To Buy A Manual Before I Can't Anymore! What Car Should I Buy?

Vineeth lives in Chicago and loves to drive. He grew up overseas and spent most of his life shifting his own gears. Once he came to the states he bought "practical" cars, but he wants to get something fun with three pedals before they all go extinct. With a budget up to $40,000, what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario:

I'm an auto enthusiast, grew up abroad and settled down stateside. Drove stick first 10 years of driving life I thought I'd have tons of fun in the US with cars. But the timing never worked out. I have always had compromise cars to accommodate what the wife can drive or growing family needs. Never really got to something fun. On the verge of I turning 40 and the world going EV, I'm looking to get something fun yet that can take two kids (6 and 1) safely. I've always desired for German cars, convertibles, stick shift etc. Manuals are harder and harder to come by so I feel like I need to get one now before they disappear. That being said, usable back seats are a must have. I live in the Chicago area so snow is a given but I can handle RWD with winter tires. I'd like some semblance of reliability, though with my choices, I may not be getting that. Maybe I'll get CarMax warranty :) Budget is no more than $40,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $40,000

Location: Chicago, IL

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Manual, fun, real back seats

Doesn't want: Something boring