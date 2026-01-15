How To Add Jalopnik As A Preferred Source On Google

The easy way to add us as a preferred source is to click this link, then tick the check box that pop up next to Jalopnik. The slightly longer way is to search Google for pretty much any topic — cars, Tesla, the 2024 Kia Sorento — until you see a Top Stories section in your results. Click the icon next to that section's header (it's the stack-of-two-cards image shown in the screenshot above) and search for Jalopnik in the popup that appears. Tick the check box there, and it'll tell Google that you want to see more of our stories in your search results.

Despite the pessimism online and off, this is not some apocalyptic era for Jalopnik or for journalism. It's a paradigm shift, sure, but our industry has weathered those time after time — newspapers, magazines, webrings, newsletters, video, and now search. We're not planning on going anywhere, so don't worry. Adding us as a preferred source certainly helps us stick around, though.