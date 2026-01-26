Stop Using Conditioner On Your Leather Car Seats. Use This Instead

You don't just clean your car, you detail it. You wash, you wax, and you buff. You even clean the inner edges of your wheel rims. The interior of your car is just as impeccable. You probably have a whole cleaning caddy of products you use. After all, the insides of those vent flaps won't clean themselves (by the way, here are some tips on how to clean those vents). At least, that's what we guess your cleaning routine is like. Sometimes, our cleaning routine is just a quick glance to make sure there aren't any stray Cheetos on the floorboard. But if you're serious about cleaning your car and you have leather seats, you want to preserve them.

The problem is that many people think that includes wiping leather conditioner onto the upholstery. While that was good practice for car leather in the past, it can actually harm leather upholstery in most modern cars. Nowadays, using leather conditioner or saddle soap on new leather can result in leaving it unprotected from harmful UV rays. "But wait," you may be thinking, "when I use conditioner on my seats, they turn out so shiny." Yeah, healthy leather isn't supposed to be shiny. It should have a natural matte look to it. That shininess is the silicone residue from the conditioner. So, what should you do instead?

If you have leather upholstery that is less than 3 years old, you're better off just cleaning it regularly. There are also water-based leather protectant products on the market that will help shield your leather against UV rays and keep it from drying out.