Both The Honda Civic Type R And Acura Integra Type S Are Getting Facelifts This Year

For the past few years Honda has held what it calls an Auto Business Briefing, where a couple of executives and PR reps hop onto a video conference call and talk to us journalists about how 2025 yet for the automaker, and what we can expect from Honda in the coming year in terms of upcoming product and overall business strategy. On the call this week, they talked about the futuristic Base Station camper trailer, shifting production to favor more affordable trim levels, and the hybrid next-gen Acura RDX that'll come along in a few years.

But most importantly for y'all (and for car enthusiasts across the U.S.), the automaker's representatives said both the Honda Civic Type R and Acura Integra Type S will get facelifts later this year. Before you ask, no, we don't know exactly when they will be revealed or go on sale yet, but because both cars already have 2026 model years that are out, they'll probably both arrive as 2027 models.