Both The Honda Civic Type R And Acura Integra Type S Are Getting Facelifts This Year
For the past few years Honda has held what it calls an Auto Business Briefing, where a couple of executives and PR reps hop onto a video conference call and talk to us journalists about how 2025 yet for the automaker, and what we can expect from Honda in the coming year in terms of upcoming product and overall business strategy. On the call this week, they talked about the futuristic Base Station camper trailer, shifting production to favor more affordable trim levels, and the hybrid next-gen Acura RDX that'll come along in a few years.
But most importantly for y'all (and for car enthusiasts across the U.S.), the automaker's representatives said both the Honda Civic Type R and Acura Integra Type S will get facelifts later this year. Before you ask, no, we don't know exactly when they will be revealed or go on sale yet, but because both cars already have 2026 model years that are out, they'll probably both arrive as 2027 models.
What do we know?
We don't know any real details beyond that both the Civic Type R and Integra Type S will get styling tweaks inside and out. Expect different bumper and wheel designs, maybe some new lights, hopefully another new color or two. I'm guessing both cars will get a larger touchscreen system (though probably not using the upcoming Asimo OS, yet), and probably a new convenience feature or two. I also doubt either car will get meaningful powertrain or chassis upgrades, though neither car really needs them — they're both already among the best-driving, most-engaging cars you can buy, at any price. Fingers crossed Acura puts something like the Type S HRC prototype (shown above) into production.
Acura says the Integra made up 38% of all sales in its segment in 2025, though there's no breakdown on how many of the 20,178 units moved were the Type S. Speaking with Motor1, Acura said 22% of Integras sold last year had the six-speed manual, which is standard on the Type S and an option on the Integra A-Spec. Out of all 238,661 Honda Civic sales, 6% were manuals, which is standard (and only offered on) the Type R and Si.