NASCAR Might Ditch Its Convoluted Playoff Format

While Game 7 moments and cut lines are sports terms not typically associated with stock car racing, they have entered the lexicon as NASCAR has tried to mimic "stick-and-ball" leagues. However, fans might get to throw out the new dictionary. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Committee is considering scrapping the current playoff format after a meeting last week. Several committee members spoke in favor of reverting the championship to a full-season format, previously used in the Cup Series and commonplace in the rest of the racing world.

Die-hard fans would be delighted to see a season-long championship return, but there's still support for retaining the playoffs and reforming certain elements. Mike Forde, NASCAR's managing director of communications, indicated the confusing parallel playoff bonus point system could be dropped. He also told Hauler Talk, an in-house NASCAR podcast, that the winner-take-all championship race could be replaced with a four-race final round.