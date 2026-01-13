At $5,900, Is This 1965 Honda S600 Project A Hill You Would Climb?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice S600 is the predecessor to the first model Honda sought to sell in the U.S., only to abandon the plan when engineers discovered it couldn't traverse the steep hills of San Francisco. Let's see if this private import project has a price that's on the level.

A popular sub-segment of the YouTube automotive world is the "first wash in X-number of years!" video. Deep cleaning and detailing of long-forgotten or well past their sell-by date cars is highly attractive to many YouTube viewers, and has led to channels like AMMO NYC amassing over 2 million subscribers to date.

By all appearances, the 2004 Panoz Esperante GT we looked at yesterday would be an excellent candidate for one of these deep dive buds-with-suds videos, as it looked to be dusty as all get out. Aside from that and a pair of patches of denuded paint on the hood, the Panoz appeared to be in solid shape. A $13,500 asking price had a number of you ready to fill the five-gallon and squeeze out a sponge or two, and that led to the Panoz pulling out a solid, if narrow, 52% 'Nice Price' win.