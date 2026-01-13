CHP Reminds Drivers Of This One Weird Trick To Prevent Car Crashes

It's winter — you know, the time of year when the weather brings various forms of precipitation quite regularly to most regions of the northern hemisphere? Well, that precipitation has a tendency to make the ground slippery.

Here's a little anecdote for you. My father recently slipped and fell down a few wet concrete stairs, and the culprits were his old, worn-down rubber flip flops that didn't have any tread left on the sole. Wet roads are just as slippery, and your car needs tread on its tires in order to avoid slipping and sliding around. Fortunately my dad's fall didn't incur any expenses other than the cost of some lidocaine lotion, but when a car slips or slides on a wet road, the results can be devastating, both physically and financially.

I get it, money's tight, but if you think you're saving money by driving on bald tires or by avoiding snow tires in colder climates, then you may end up having to pay for costly repairs or buy a new car altogether. We've covered how to tell if you need new tires before, but sometimes a little public shaming helps drive the point home. Make sure your shoes have tread on them and make sure your car's tires do, too.