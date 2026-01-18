Ford 3.5 EcoBoost Vs. Toyota 3.5 V6: How Do The Twin Turbo Engines Compare?

Due to greater emphasis on fuel efficiency and evolving emissions regulations, downsizing and turbocharging became particular areas of interest for automakers as they sought to improve both power and economy. Ford hopped on this bandwagon in 2009 with the release of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, which was foreshadowed by the TwinForce engine with 415 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque in the 2007 Lincoln MKR concept vehicle. The production version that debuted in the Ford Taurus SHO had a slightly lower output of 365 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, but it was good enough to earn plenty of attention. The engine would go on to feature on many Ford and Lincoln models, but 2010 was when it was stuffed in the F-150 ahead of the 2011 model year. The truck variant made the same power, but was up in torque by some 70 pound-feet of twist.

Meanwhile, at that point, the Toyota Tundra was all naturally aspirated, offering 4.0-liter V6, 4.6-liter V8, and 5.7-liter V8 options for 2011. It took almost a decade before Toyota dipped its toes more deeply with the burgeoning efficiency-focused market. Its answer came in the form of the 3.5-liter V35A-FTS V6, which was used in the Lexus LS 500 in 2017. Later, the V6 made its way into many Toyota body-on-frame vehicles, including the third-generation Toyota Tundra introduced in 2021. The Toyota engine works on nearly the same principle as the EcoBoost 3.5 V6, utilizing turbocharging, direct injection, and variable valve timing to boost both fuel economy and output.