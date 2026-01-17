Why Tires Can Wear Out Faster On EVs Than On Gas Cars

While electric vehicles offer some advantages over internal combustion vehicles, they also pose unique challenges for some critical components. For instance, Florida drivers discovered the hard truth about EVs: they eat tires. In fact, as reported by YouTube channel Engineering Explained, an EV can wear through the same tire 20% quicker than its gasoline powered counterpart.

One reason for this is weight, as EVs are typically much heavier. For instance, a Chevy Equinox with a four-cylinder engine has a base curb weight of 3,428 pounds, but the electric version tips the scales at 4,923 pounds. More weight adds additional stress to the tires, and leads to greater pressure under a heavier EV compared to a lighter internal combustion vehicle.

Another issue comes from one of the advantages of EVs: instant and robust torque. The previously-mentioned Equinox EV model packs a total of 236 pound-feet of torque. Comparatively, the gasoline version only offers 184 pound-feet, and that's only at 2,000 rpm. Torque is the twisting force that gets the wheels moving, so of course higher torque will test their durability more. But EVs also have all of this torque immediately available rather than kicking in at a specific amount of rpm. Essentially, the aggressive acceleration capabilities of an EV can cause additional wear by twisting the tires faster than they're usually prepared to go.