People Still Can't Agree On How Best To Use The Parking Brake On Hills

When parking a car on an incline, we all know to use the parking brake (or hand brake, emergency brake, e-brake, or whatever you want to call it). It's also good to turn the wheels toward the curb to keep it from rolling away, just in case every single parking system on it fails. It's also a good idea to use your e-brake on level surfaces, because keeping those cables and levers moving prevents them from seizing up, which is also something that can happen if you leave it on too long.

Car enthusiasts know we use the parking brake to take pressure off of an automatic transmission's parking pawl or a manual transmission's clutch and innards. If you park on a hill without using the parking brake, the car will roll a few inches, signifying that the weight of the car is on small transmission parts rather than the bits actually designed to hold the car in place.

So, what's the correct order of operations to ensure the car is parked with zero pressure on the transmission? There's the obviously wrong way, which is to put the car in park or in gear, letting it roll, then applying the parking brake. At that point, the e-brake is simply there to catch the car once the tender transmission internals snap. But what are the other methods? (For the sake of keeping this discussion simple, let's say we're engaging "park" for automatic transmission cars and putting the car "in gear" for manual transmission cars.)