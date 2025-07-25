MG Debuts Cheap Electric Hatchback With Semi-Solid-State Batteries

MG Motor has announced that the second generation of its MG4 hatchback will feature a semi-solid-state battery. Solid-state batteries are the holy grail of EVs, a much more energy-dense construction that allows for all the things you ever wanted — faster charging, more range for the same weight, less risk of fire, you name it. Mercedes has already begun testing an EQS prototype with the technology. Big questions surrounding solid-state batteries, though, have been the price and whether or not they would be the exclusive domain of luxury brands.

The originally British but now Chinese-owned brand appears to have found a way to bring costs way, way down. Debuting August 4 in China, the MG4 will start at just $11,000 in that market, per InsideEVs. How did MG do it? By not making the solid-state pack entirely solid. The batteries, developed by QingTao Energy, still feature about 5% liquid electrolyte, resulting in a gel rather than a pure fluid like in a traditional lithium-ion battery. It's also not the world's greatest battery; it's actually less energy dense than Tesla's current batteries and even the semi-solid designs from the emerging American battery manufacturer Factorial.

That may sound like a downgrade, but the semi-solid battery still has one advantage: It doesn't lose performance in cold weather, an Achilles heel of the lithium-ion type. The new battery operates at full capacity all the way down to 19 degrees fahrenheit, and at this price, that makes the MG4 a pretty great EV option for daily use.