You Could Buy A Cool Car On Cars & Bids, Or You Could Buy This Beige, Automatic 2005 Toyota Corolla
Not every car that gets listed on Cars & Bids is going to be to everyone's taste, but you also can't deny that they sell some pretty cool cars. I mean, just taking a look at a few of the ones that have been listed recently. You currently have the option to bid on a 1997 Toyota Aristo S300 Vertex Edition, a 2024 Lotus Emira V6 First Edition, a 1988 BMW 535is, a 2003 Saab 9-5 3.0T Wagon, and even a 1986 Honda Civic CRX. Compared to your typical used car lot, that's a heck of a selection.
But what if those cars are a little too cool for you? What if you want to pay an absurd amount of money for something absolutely no one will ever notice? Something so uncool that people start to question whether there's something seriously wrong with you? Well, don't worry, Cars & Bids has you covered there, too. Instead of bidding on this 2021 BMW M5 with the Competition Package, why not take a look at this beige 2005 Toyota Corolla LE with an automatic transmission?
Wait, sorry, I got that wrong. The 2005 Toyota Corolla LE in question isn't beige — it's Desert Sand Mica. But it does still have a sweet four-speed automatic, so at least there's that. And there are also multiple photos, even if they were all very clearly shot on a cell phone over the course of 10 whole minutes.
Barely driven
According to the listing, the features included on this specific car include 15-inch steel wheels with hubcaps, cloth upholstery, an AM/FM/CD stereo, air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows, as well as powered mirrors. Oh, and you also get two keys, a spare tire, and aftermarket floor mats. Exciting!
Plus, with six days left on the auction at the time of writing (which is a couple days before you're reading this), bidding is only up to $7,000. Wait, seriously? Sorry, I had to go back and check, but yep. I didn't add an extra zero to that price. Someone really has bid $7,000 on a 2005 Toyota Corolla. Sure, it has all four wheels and headlights that aren't as cloudy as they probably should be, but what the heck is going on there?
If you look a little closer at the listed mileage, you'll see a shockingly low number. Yes, this two-decade-old Corolla has only been driven 12,300 miles, and not necessarily in the hopes of setting a record for the most expensive 20-year-old Corolla ever sold. As the seller put it down in the comments, "It was bought brand new by a Toyota lover's couple, the husband got a Tacoma a the wife this Corolla, sadly she got sick and couldn't drive it regularly but they refused to sell it, the tacoma got regular miles for the year, like 200k, any way still pristine."
So that kind of sucks. But hey, maybe you're the kind of person who could use a nearly new old car without any screens or AI voice assistants. Maybe what you need isn't another Miata or Corvette. Maybe what you really need is a 12,000-mile, beige, 2005 Toyota Corolla with an automatic transmission. It isn't likely, but you never know.