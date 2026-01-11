You Could Buy A Cool Car On Cars & Bids, Or You Could Buy This Beige, Automatic 2005 Toyota Corolla

Not every car that gets listed on Cars & Bids is going to be to everyone's taste, but you also can't deny that they sell some pretty cool cars. I mean, just taking a look at a few of the ones that have been listed recently. You currently have the option to bid on a 1997 Toyota Aristo S300 Vertex Edition, a 2024 Lotus Emira V6 First Edition, a 1988 BMW 535is, a 2003 Saab 9-5 3.0T Wagon, and even a 1986 Honda Civic CRX. Compared to your typical used car lot, that's a heck of a selection.

But what if those cars are a little too cool for you? What if you want to pay an absurd amount of money for something absolutely no one will ever notice? Something so uncool that people start to question whether there's something seriously wrong with you? Well, don't worry, Cars & Bids has you covered there, too. Instead of bidding on this 2021 BMW M5 with the Competition Package, why not take a look at this beige 2005 Toyota Corolla LE with an automatic transmission?

Wait, sorry, I got that wrong. The 2005 Toyota Corolla LE in question isn't beige — it's Desert Sand Mica. But it does still have a sweet four-speed automatic, so at least there's that. And there are also multiple photos, even if they were all very clearly shot on a cell phone over the course of 10 whole minutes.