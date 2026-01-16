Most Speedometers Are Inaccurate, But Is GPS Any Better?

The inaccuracy of the speedometers used by most vehicles, even those in cars with the coolest gauge clusters, is well known. The good news is that most speedometers report speeds higher than the actual speed the vehicle is traveling. This is so that inconsistencies in tire size, whether due to tire inflation pressure, tire wear, or installing a different tire, won't cause drivers to exceed posted speed limits without being aware.

GPS, short for Global Positioning System, uses a network of more than 30 satellites, allowing the GPS receiver in your phone or car to pinpoint its position on the Earth's surface in three dimensions. Your GPS receiver calculates changes in distance over time to determine your speed across the landscape. While GPS-indicated speed is generally more accurate than the speedometer in most cars, it's not without its faults.

When a vehicle is stopped, its speedometer will read zero, as it should. However, in areas with poor GPS signal strength –- under bridges and overpasses, inside tunnels, or on roadways with heavy tree cover overhead –- the unit could experience GPS wobble, causing the stationary unit to indicate low speeds, according to GeoTab.

Modern GPS signals have an average accuracy error rate "less than or equal to 0.006 meters (about 0.24 inches) per second over any 3-second interval, with 95% probability," per the U.S. Government's GPS website. Accuracy like that is good for locating your GPS within a 16-foot radius, but the mapping software using the signal could still send you on a GPS route over a collapsed bridge.