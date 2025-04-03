An Abandoned Victorian Tunnel Is Key To Developing The World's Fastest Accelerating EV

When it comes to developing a new electric supercar, all kinds of computational models are used to find out just how fast and aerodynamic the new machine will be. But when the time comes to test the car's performance in the real world, engineers call for something much less high tech: a nearly two-mile tunnel in England that was built by the Victorians.

The Catesby Tunnel is an abandoned railway tunnel in Northamptonshire, England. The tunnel ran trains on the Great Central Main Line between Sheffield and London for almost 70 years, before it was abandoned in 1966 when the lines changed.

Since 2017, the 1.6 mile tunnel has lived a new life as an underground aerodynamic testing facility. Now, the team behind the McMurtry Spéirling has shared a film about how it uses the empty tunnel to fine tune the complex aerodynamics on the fastest accelerating electric vehicle.