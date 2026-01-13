Here's What It Can Really Cost To Maintain A Serious Car Collection

According to a recent estimate by AAA, owning the average car in the U.S. costs $11,577 per year. For most people, this is just part of life — a necessary expense that gets you to work, the store, the doctor's office, or school. For enthusiasts, car expenses are more than just necessities, but the costs associated with collecting cars are on an entirely different level.

For top-tier hypercar collections like the $30-million Hamilton Collection, owner Steve Hamilton told The Iced Coffee Hour Clips that owning and maintaining the fleet costs "north of 260, 270" thousand dollars a month, or over $3.2 million a year, with maintenance and upgrades alone at $135,000 monthly. For his $3.36-million car collection, James Condon — aka TheStradman — says that maintaining it costs $154,373 every year, covering maintenance, insurance, registration, and tires.

Harry Metcalfe from the U.K.'s Harry's Garage recently talked about how much it costs to run his more modest collection of classic and modern classic cars, and the total just for insurance and maintenance came to 39,845 pounds ($53,422 in dollars). Given that none of these is even close to being among 10 of the largest private car collections in the world, it's safe to say that this is only the tip of the car-collecting money iceberg.