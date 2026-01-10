Watch This Madman Spend 2 Years Leaf-Swapping A 1962 Mercury Comet

December can be a lucrative month for YouTubers, which means that's when you'll typically see them post some of their best videos. But it also means some will inevitably fall through the cracks. Especially if you, yourself, take time off close to Christmas to spend time with the people who say they love you. Heck, even an allegedly professional car blogger can miss a few of the really good ones, which is why I'm about to make you watch a two-week-old video that I just found. Maybe I'll do better in 2026, but let's be honest — probably not.

The video in question comes from a channel called This Old Jalopy, which absolutely deserves far more than the 36,000 subscribers it currently has. So, if you like what you see, you know what to do. Anyway, why are we here? Because about two years ago, Danny Mantyla, the guy behind This Old Jalopy, decided to EV-swap an old 1962 Mercury Comet on a budget. He certainly isn't the first guy to EV-swap an old classic, but the videos are still entertaining and well-done.

And while he documented the process of making that EV swap happen over multiple videos, now that it's (sort of) done, he squished all 12 of those videos together into a single 45-minute overview of the entire project. Even if you have a pretty good idea of what it would take to turn a classic car into a Leaf-powered EV, it's still fun to watch the whole thing come together, especially knowing he was working with about a $6,000 budget.