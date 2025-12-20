The 12-Second Rule That Could Help Prevent A Motorcycle Crash

Motorcycle riders don't get crumple zones or airbags as their first line of defense, so motorcycle crashes tend to get really ugly. What motorcyclists need most is extra awareness, and that's where the 12-second rule comes in. It's a core concept taught by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) and part of what they call Rider Radar, which is an approach built around understanding your two-second following distance, your four-second immediate path, and your 12-second anticipated path.

According to the MSF, you should always be looking as far ahead as you'll travel in the next 12 seconds. At 30 mph, that's roughly 528 feet. At 45 mph, the distance is around 792 feet. And on the highway at 60 mph, your visual lead stretches out to nearly 1,000 feet, or about two-tenths of a mile. Riders who aren't used to looking that far ahead often worry they'll miss potholes or tar snakes. But the rule doesn't ask riders to ignore anything up close. It simply prioritizes spotting bigger threats early, and that could be anything from a car about to turn left to an erratic driver wandering across the centerline. Twelve seconds of space buys the time needed to recognize a hazard and turn it into a non-issue long before you reach it.