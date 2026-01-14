How Reliable Is The 2nd Gen Nissan Leaf? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

When we first saw the new third-generation Nissan Leaf, one thing immediately became clear: Despite its faults, it's light years better than before. On top of offering a full complement of high-tech safety features, it also gains a much more usable driving range. While the 2025 Leaf topped out with an anxiety-inducing range of 212 miles, the 2026 model can go up to 303 miles without charging.

What we don't know, however, is whether the 2026 Leaf — which was still being tested by Consumer Reports (CR) when this article was written — will be able to outdo its predecessor for reliability. It's certainly not a given, since the second-generation of the Leaf once had the highest reliability in its class. That was in 2022, when the Leaf significantly lowered its number of owner-reported trouble spots.

The second-gen Leaf found itself with excellent reliability scores for important parts of its power train, including the battery and electric motor. Moreover, CR considered both the Tesla Model 3 and Model S to be part of the Leaf's competitive set, and those models ended up with significantly lower rankings. On the other hand, the '22 Leaf was recalled four times, and owners did share complaints about leaks, exterior paint, and overall body hardware. Plus, the impressive reliability scores only account for one single year. The rest of the second-gen Leaf's production run tells a different story.