It's January, which means much of the northern United States is covered in a beautiful layer of snow. Unfortunately, far too many folks who live in those snow-covered states have absolutely no clue how to drive a car through them. But as frustrating as that can be when you're stuck behind some transplant, hazards on as they creep through the snow at 15 miles per hour, it can be hilarious when you're watching from the sidelines. Today, we ask: What's the dumbest winter driving you've seen?

Folks with snowplows knocking down mailboxes, economy cars sliding down icy hills, drivers who thought all-wheel-drive would save them and their all-season tires finding out the hard way that it absolutely will not. We've all seen something like this at one time or another, and today's your chance to tell the tale. What's the most absurd, inexplicable, mind-bogglingly dumb winter driving you've ever witnessed?