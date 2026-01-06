What's The Dumbest Winter Driving You've Seen?
It's January, which means much of the northern United States is covered in a beautiful layer of snow. Unfortunately, far too many folks who live in those snow-covered states have absolutely no clue how to drive a car through them. But as frustrating as that can be when you're stuck behind some transplant, hazards on as they creep through the snow at 15 miles per hour, it can be hilarious when you're watching from the sidelines. Today, we ask: What's the dumbest winter driving you've seen?
Folks with snowplows knocking down mailboxes, economy cars sliding down icy hills, drivers who thought all-wheel-drive would save them and their all-season tires finding out the hard way that it absolutely will not. We've all seen something like this at one time or another, and today's your chance to tell the tale. What's the most absurd, inexplicable, mind-bogglingly dumb winter driving you've ever witnessed?
Mine's recent
This question was inspired by a driver I saw just after New Years' Eve left a fine layer of snow across all of New York City — a layer that was gone from the roads almost immediately when the sun rose. Still, one Dodge Charger driver managed to spend nearly an entire green light cycle just trying to get started from the corner my apartment is on. He'd just stop on the gas, immediately going full throttle on cold, wet pavement with his summer tires, and sit in place as his back wheels spun. He didn't even seem to be having fun with it, he was just genuinely trying to move. I cannot stress enough that there was no snow on the road.
The dumbest winter driving I've ever seen was that Charger in the snow, but what's your story? Did you see someone slide down a snowy hill in a sports car in a blizzard (if so, that might've been me) or ride a brand new sportbike home in the snow (also me)? Tell your tale down in the comments, and I'll pick out my favorites later in the week.