Kawasaki Wants To Literally Reinvent The Horse With Its Corleo Mobility Vehicle

The strangest part is that Kawasaki's off-road machine, which looks more like a rideable Boston Dynamics robot dog than a KLR650, is reportedly going into production a lot sooner than previously announced. Last month, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (related to, but not the same as, Kawasaki Motors) has announced that it will be developing Corleo for real-life production, "targeting use as an on-site mobility vehicle at the Expo 2030 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while working toward commercialization in 2035." Kawasaki also says it will develop a simulator to showcase what the riding experience will be like by 2027.

To me, this still sounds like science fiction. I could see this maybe working if Corleo were fully electric rather than powered by a hydrogen-burning engine. Boston Dynamics has already shown us what's possible with four-legged robots, for better or for worse. While there is a hydrogen refueling station in Riyadh, there are almost none anywhere else, severely limiting the real-world applications of this technology.

The main problem, however, is that horses exist. They, too, are equipped with four legs and four hooves that can cross difficult terrain more effectively than any wheeled vehicle can. No technological development is required, since people have already been riding horses for thousands of years and doing gymkhana longer than Ken Block. Best of all, horses run on widely available grass and hay, not pure hydrogen that's only available in a few select locations. The automobile replaced the horse for many valid reasons, but despite Kawasaki's best efforts, I don't see how Corleo could possibly replace a good old-fashioned horse.