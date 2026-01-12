Planes Use Rivets But Cars Have Welds: Here's Why

One of the oldest ways to attach materials together, the rivet goes back thousands of years to the pyramids of Egypt. A modern rivet is a metal fasteners with a rounded head on one side, and a narrower, smooth bolt-like stem on the other. It's inserted through a hole in multiple pieces of metal, and a hammer or rivet gun reshapes the stem or "tail," preventing it from backing out. This tightens the metal pieces together, with a larger diameter head on either side creating a permanent bond.

As technology advanced, by the 19th century larger structures, massive naval vessels, and lengthy rail lines required rivets, making them the go-to option for works such as the Eiffel Tower and, less enduringly, the Titanic. In fact, some have speculated the doomed ocean liner had unreliable rivets, and that's why the Titanic sank.

According to the rivet company Rivetwise, rivets held together most of the 22,000-plus miles of train track that spanned in Great Britain by 1900. They also had, and have, a strong relationship with aviation. Rivets are ideal for providing a lasting solution to the unique stresses of an airplane, withstanding immense pressure without cracking.

Welding also can be an incredibly strong option for joining materials, and is used heavily modern skyscraper structure reinforcement and the automobile industry. However, aluminum welded joints aren't nearly as strong as the ones secured by rivets, the aluminum used to make aircraft doesn't react well to heat, and automobiles typically use a different type of metal that welds together much better.