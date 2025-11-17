This V8-Swapped Chevy Sonic Is The Ultimate Expression Of Asking 'Why Not?'

The classic muscle car formula is to drop a big V8 into a small car, spin the rear tires until they turn into smoke, and call it a day. A Chevy Camaro, or even a Nova, is a great choice for this, but certainly not a Sonic, which has half the cylinders and wrong-wheel drive. Nathan Hoy did it anyway, and the end result is so wrong, it's right.

We reviewed the Chevy Sonic RS back in 2013. It made a not exactly thrilling 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque from its turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-4. Hoy fixed that in his 2017 model by replacing the anemic four-banger with GM's LM7, a 5.3-liter V8 that was GM's bread-and-butter V8 for trucks in the 2000s. Its 285 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque are more than double what the Sonic originally made. The engine is completely stock except for a front sump oil pan that made the steering rack easy to sort. Other than that, Hoy just cleaned up the engine and shoved it into the Sonic. His Instagram isn't nate_the_ls_guy for nothing.

You wouldn't know it from looking at the outside, which looks entirely stock. It even has the original wheels. The loud V8 burble from the cast-iron shorty headers and barely muffled exhaust does give away the secret a bit, but that's just enough to make you look at the car and go, "Huh?"