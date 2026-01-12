Here's How Much A 2020 Lamborghini Urus Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Lamborghini broke new ground when it launched the Urus in the U.S. in 2018 joining the ranks of other exotic SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. While the Urus' sleek design turns heads, its starting price, which today exceeds $250,000, can turn stomachs. For those looking for a family-friendly and wallet-friendly Lambo, the answer is shopping on the used market. Depreciation can make the price tag more palatable, even if it's still in six-figure territory.

The 2020 Urus could be the sweet spot, with its five-year depreciation rate of 34.1%, according to iSeeCars. In 2020, the Urus had a starting MSRP of $211,321 (including a $3,995 destination charge). Calculating that depreciation yields a residual value of $139,260 or 65.9%. A check of Kelley Blue Book (KBB) listings shows dealer asking prices starting around $175,000 for accident-free examples with fewer than 50,000 miles.

We'll explore depreciation details for the 2020 Urus and compare them with the Bentayga and Cullinan from the same year. To keep things on an equal playing field, we'll skip the Aston Martin DBX, which didn't launch until 2021. The Ferrari Purosangue is also too new, debuting for 2024 with a sticker price of almost $400,000.