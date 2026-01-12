Here's How Much A 2020 Lamborghini Urus Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Lamborghini broke new ground when it launched the Urus in the U.S. in 2018 joining the ranks of other exotic SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. While the Urus' sleek design turns heads, its starting price, which today exceeds $250,000, can turn stomachs. For those looking for a family-friendly and wallet-friendly Lambo, the answer is shopping on the used market. Depreciation can make the price tag more palatable, even if it's still in six-figure territory.
The 2020 Urus could be the sweet spot, with its five-year depreciation rate of 34.1%, according to iSeeCars. In 2020, the Urus had a starting MSRP of $211,321 (including a $3,995 destination charge). Calculating that depreciation yields a residual value of $139,260 or 65.9%. A check of Kelley Blue Book (KBB) listings shows dealer asking prices starting around $175,000 for accident-free examples with fewer than 50,000 miles.
We'll explore depreciation details for the 2020 Urus and compare them with the Bentayga and Cullinan from the same year. To keep things on an equal playing field, we'll skip the Aston Martin DBX, which didn't launch until 2021. The Ferrari Purosangue is also too new, debuting for 2024 with a sticker price of almost $400,000.
Other depreciation rates for the Lamborghini Urus
Opting for a three-year-old Urus can still offer value with a 16.7% depreciation rate, but that's less than half of the depreciation rate (34.1%) that comes at the five-year mark. For those looking for the cheapest used Lamborghini Urus, you'll need to turn to the 2019 model year. iSeeCars estimates a seven-year depreciation rate of 57.1%.
However, don't expect to find one of those early Urus models at a dealer for less than half the original MSRP of $203,995 (which includes the destination fee). KBB listings show the cheapest Urus examples on the market come from the 2019 model year and have over 50,000 miles on the clock. Expect to pay around $160,000, give or take a few grand. For comparison, the more powerful 2025 Lamborghini Urus, which is a plug-in hybrid, has a base price of $262,631 (including $3,995 in freight costs).
Patience might be one way to overcome high used Urus prices. The 10-year depreciation rate is predicted to be 69.4%. However, given that we're several years away from seeing a decade-old Urus on the street, you'll just have to wait and see.
Comparing the Lamborghini Urus depreciation against other exotic SUVs
The 2020 Urus' 34.1% loss in value over five years compares favorably with the 38.6% depreciation rate for the exotic midsize SUV category, reports iSeeCars. Among all SUVs, depreciation averages 49% over the same period.
Meanwhile, the loss of value for the 2020 Bentley Bentayga and 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is worse. The Bentayga, which shares Volkswagen's MLB platform with the Urus, Audi Q7, and Q8, depreciates by 47.8 % over five years. A look at KBB listings confirms the number crunching that may already be occurring in your head: Yes, you can find a used Bentley SUV below six figures. The price for an accident-free example hovers between $70,000 and $80,000.
Despite a five-year depreciation rate of 44.4%, you won't be so lucky with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Examples from 2020, which had a base MSRP of $327,750 (including a $2,750 destination charge), now start at around $230,000 on dealers' lots. Jalopnik readers have named this Rolls model as one of the most embarrassing cars on sale today, thanks to it being "ugly, fat, and ungainly, as well as ridiculously expensive".