At $38,500, Could This 2008 2008 Bentley Arnage Mulliner Fit You To A T?

With 500 horsepower on tap from its twin-turbo 6.75-liter V8, today's Nice Price or No Dice Bentley should be a force to be reckoned with. Let's see if its price tag forces us to reckon with it being a decent deal.

In 'The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,' Mark Twain's 1876 account of a young boy's hijinks in the American Midwest, the author introduces us to the titular Tom's best friend, Huckleberry Finn, who, we are told, chooses to walk around carrying a dead cat. Huck intends to hurl the flat-lined feline at a devil who is in the process of stealing away a wicked person's corpse at the cemetery in the superstitious belief that the tabby toss will cure his warts. You probably wouldn't want to invite Huck Finn to your next fancy cocktail party, but were he to show up, he probably would be the life of the shindig.

The 2006 Jaguar X-Type Estate that was our last candidate appeared to have plenty of life left and, based on the pictures, didn't suffer any warts or other significant issues. As one of just two production station wagon models in all of Jaguar's history, our X-Type also offered some bragging rights. Unfortunately for its seller, many of you felt its $9,000 asking price was nothing to write home about. The result was a narrow 54% "No Dice" loss.