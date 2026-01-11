Most Drivers Ignore This Heater Setting, Even Though It Makes Their Car Warm Up Faster

If you live in a particularly cold climate, you know there's no such thing as rushing out to work on a winter morning. Your car needs time to warm up. You tell yourself you're letting the engine warm up, but you're really doing it to let the car warm up for you, as well. We get it. Who wants to drive in sub-zero temperatures? But you could cut down on the time it takes to warm up the car by pushing just one button that lots of drivers overlook.

That button is the recirculate button. This button usually has a little picture of a car on it with a swoopy arrow that kind of curves back in on itself. You've seen it. Everyone has. But maybe you haven't used it, at least not to its full potential. Or maybe you use it all the time, but never turn it off. That's not the optimal way to use it, either.

The truth is, everyone should turn on recirculation when heating up or cooling down their car. The HVAC system won't work as hard to heat the air, resulting in a toasty cabin. The same is true on those hot days when the inside of your car feels like it's been pre-heated for baking muffins. Turn on the recirc button when you turn on the A/C, and that 130° Fahrenheit air will be pushed out a lot faster. You can also use the recirc button to keep wildfire smoke out. Don't leave it on all the time, though. Your air quality might suffer and your windows could fog up faster on cold days.