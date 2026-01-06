AE86-Style Bodykit Gives The Toyobaru Pop-Up Headlights And Real Chunky Bumpers

Pop-up headlights are cool! I'm a fan of them in almost all circumstances, and a world with more pop-ups is better than a world with fewer of them. Do these specific pop-ups work on this specific car? I honestly can't entirely tell. It's better than attempting to fit a fixed-headlight AE86 Levin front end to the ZN6 chassis would have been, but something about the scale here just seems off. Plus, the squared-off '80s looks of the new bumpers contrast pretty harshly with the sleek curves of the rest of the ZN6's body. If I still owned my old FR-S, I don't know that I would go for the whole kit. Just the pop-ups, though, I think I'd consider.

If you're interested in the contrasting aesthetics, though, preorders for this kit are set to open up at Tokyo Auto Salon later this week. There's no word on whether it'll be made available in the U.S. — or how much it'll cost to get a kit here — but rest assured that, if you've got the cash, there'll be some way to get some AE86 Sprinter Trueno-styled lights and bumpers on your ZN6 Toyobaru. If, again, you want that,