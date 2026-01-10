This BMW-Powered Motor Home Was Designed By The Engineer Behind The DeLorean

Motor homes rarely get gearheads' blood pumping. They're traditionally huge white squares clad in cheap plastics, designed to swallow up miles in comfort rather than evoke excitement. However, there are exceptions, and a fascinating one is the Vixen 21. There are numerous reasons why the Vixen 21 is worth remembering, from its sleek, aerodynamic design (for a motor home, at least) to its Bavarian power plant. The main reason, though, is the man behind it — Bill Collins.

Collins is best known for his work on the DeLorean, which is a great example of what's possible when a team of enthusiasts just build something cool, rather than conforming to industry norms and producing what they think consumers might buy. The striking Vixen employed many of the same attributes as the DeLorean, but was also designed with a surprising amount of practicality, as well as a regard for efficiency and handling. While practicality had long been a cornerstone of motor home design, efficiency and handling certainly were not, which is why the Vixen stands out in a sea of oversized white boxes.

Collins built his Vixen much lower and shorter than most traditional motor homes, and he did away with old-school V8 power trains in favor of a much more economical BMW engine. Clever design ensured owners still had everything they required within, which is why the Vixen stands out along with others of the most innovative motor home designs, and is coveted by collectors from this niche corner or the market.