It's Illegal To Hang An Air Freshener From Your Car Mirror In These US States

Interestingly, Missouri's statute finds operating or driving a vehicle while hanging a placard from the inside rearview mirror as illegal, but it does not specify whether the law is applicable to other items. If you're a disabled person living in the area, the state specifies that your placard should be displayed only when parked.

While most other states lean more toward things that cause an obstruction, Minnesota considers every non-essential item that's hung from your car mirror illegal. Whether it's an air freshener, fuzzy dice, a graduation tassel, a rosary, or a dream catcher, it's all illegal in the Gopher State. Mind you, this is not without its fair share of controversies, as the law caused a bit of a stir when 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed in Minnesota after being pulled over for an air freshener violation.

Although objects dangling from the rearview mirror are still unlawful, Virginia and Illinois have passed laws that prevent officers from pulling over cars solely for this cause, and they now require officers to have another valid reason to justify the stop, like running a DIY license plate.

Something to take note of is that each of the states we managed to find interprets and enforces the law differently. To avoid getting pulled over for the air freshener you have dangling under the mirror, it's always best to stay informed about your local laws or those of the states you're planning to visit.