California Cop Pulls Over Woman For DIY License Plate, But Gives Her Points For Creativity

While it might seem like police don't care about your license plate as long as they can see the number, that is far from the truth. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a Nissan Sentra driver after noticing something was off with her license plate. After a closer inspection, he realized that it was a homemade plate bolted to the sedan's rear end. According to the Los Angeles Times, the driver received a $197 fine for driving without proper plates.

Despite its lack of authenticity, the homemade license plate has a certain degree of charm. The photo shared by CHP on Facebook showed the hand-drawn nature of the lettering. Like many of us amateurs, the "038" at the end of the number is bunched together because this artist didn't realize how little plate was left to work with. Poor kerning aside, the details have to be praised. The registration sticker in the top-right corner, a reinterpretation of the iconic California script above the number, and the DMV's web address at the bottom are all pretty good. The Facebook post jokingly opened with the line, "We'll give this driver points for creativity." The plate is good enough that I would put it up on my wall alongside the citation.