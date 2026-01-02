At $1,600, Would You Tackle This 1984 BMW 633CSI Project?

It's a new year, and that means new opportunities and resolutions. Today's Nice Price or No Dice 633CSI offers an intriguing opportunity and will demand some resolve to get back on its feet. Let's see if it's right-priced or is a lost cause.

A common mantra in business is to "work smarter, not harder." In the racing world, we've also been told to "run whatcha brung," meaning to make the most of what happens to be available in the moment.

For the carmaker, Chrysler, both adages seem apropos, as the company long sought to make do with what it had on hand, leveraging toss-off platforms from bygone makes it had acquired, or from whichever partner or parent it considered its latest sugar daddy. The 2002 Chrysler 300M Special we looked at last Wednesday is a prime example of a car that melded old with new and made do with what was on hand at the time. While reasonably popular in its day, like most of Mopar's mainstream models from the past three decades or so, these cars proved unmemorable, and at $7,800, our bruised but still-capable candidate came across in the comments as one that most of you would just as soon forget again. A massive 90% 'No Dice' loss was the result.