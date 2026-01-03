This 25 MPH Gas-Powered Offroad Scooter-Skateboard On Tank Treads Is The Best Worst Vehicle I've Ever Seen

Do you like skateboarding, but wish you had a way to do it off road? Do you like motorized scooters, but wish they didn't have tires that could pop? Do you want to do 25 of God's own miles per hour on a machine that combines both of those likes into one? If you answered "yes" to any or none of these questions, I have the perfect vehicle for you: This DTV Shredder, a gas-powered pull-start skateboard-style lean-to-turn scooter on tank treads, all yours for just $2,500.

I didn't know the DTV Shredder existed until today, when I clicked on this Facebook Marketplace listing fully believing it was a BattleBot. Instead, I was introduced to the best-worst form of transportation I've ever seen. DTV has apparently been building these machines since 2009, according to the company's website, and it's since moved on to exclusively building them with electric drivetrains (which, of course, hit even faster speeds). This model, though, is from the good ol' days of gasoline engines.