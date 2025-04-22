A Two-Stroke Offroad Skateboard Is The Only Transportation You Need

Cars are trash. Trucks are awful, scooters are garbage, even my beloved motorcycles are unfit for the simple purpose of hauling people around. Why do I, a writer on the world's best automotive website, suddenly have such strong opinions against the subject matter of my entire job? Because, ≈

This Akira Toriyama-looking design isn't new, but I didn't know it existed until I found one on Facebook Marketplace the other day so it's new to me. I'm forsaking all other methods of transportation, because the thought of this little motor ring-ding-dinging away as I putt over all terrain is just about the happiest thing I can imagine. How could you not smile in a situation like that? How could anyone go anywhere on any other form of transport when this exists?