These Are Your Worst Automotive Holiday Gifts

Christmas has come and gone, and now it's the new year. We're marking the occasion by reminiscing on some of the worst automotive holiday gifts ever received by our readers. When I posited the question earlier this week, I shared the anecdote of how my parents gifted me a truly awful steering wheel for racing video games. It certainly inspired many of you to share the bad gifts your parents gave you, whether they were overly complicated toys or cars in need of costly repairs.

Don't worry, nearly all of the vitriol is directed at retailers pushing people to buy terrible products for their car-enthusiast loved ones. While we all would love to receive a thoughtful gift, it's unlikely that they would naturally find their way to the right person. It's to the point where many would rather have a gift card or cold, hard cash. Without further ado, these are the presents that we wouldn't regift to our worst enemies: