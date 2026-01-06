How To Store Your Digital Car Keys On Your iPhone

These days, there are plenty of ways to unlock your car without a physical metal key. Ford has put Securicode keypads on the doors of its vehicles for many years, and plenty of other manufacturers have their own keyless entry mechanisms, such as Toyota's Smart Entry and Nissan's Intelligent Key. Many keyless entry systems requiring a fob are proximity-based and hands-free; when the car's key fob is close enough to the vehicle, it will unlock automatically.

As we've already entered the age of the digital car key, an iPhone can also serve as an auxiliary key fob, operating in a similar manner to traditional fobs — but with a few extra benefits. The specific steps you should follow to set up and store your car's digital key on your iPhone will depend on your vehicle. That being said, the general procedure involves opening your car manufacturer's app, clicking through the settings on the app for digital key setup, and using the now-open Wallet app to pair your iPhone to your car's key reader.

The process also requires a compatible vehicle and a compatible device (iPhone/Apple Watch XS and newer or fully updated SE models) that's signed into your Apple Account. Digital keys can be used with brands such as Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, and more. If your preferred brand doesn't have a compatible model, it could still gain this functionality in the future.