Why Ford Still Puts Keypads On The Door, Even On 2026 Models

Since the 1980s, many vehicles produced in the Ford family have come with a five-button keypad that can be used for unlocking them in place of the physical key. Other automakers have implemented the feature here and there, but over time it's become synonymous with Ford vehicles — especially Ford trucks. Ford even has its own name for the keypad: SecuriCode.

Originally called Keyless Entry, the feature was introduced on the Lincoln Continental to provide an alternative to manually locking and unlocking the car and trunk with a metal key. Since its inception, SecuriCode has come both standard and optional for a variety of vehicles in the Ford lineup, and digital buttons are now available on some models in place of the physical buttons. SecuriCode prevents lockouts while providing the option to deliberately lock your keys in your car — particularly useful for those who like to engage in outdoor activities without having to lug around that pesky key. For these reasons and more, it's been a desired tech feature among Ford customers for a long time.

But in a world with technology that lets us unlock our cars from our phones, why keep Securicode around on new Fords? Well, the answer seems to be that it's simple, convenient, and just plain useful.