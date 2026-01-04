10 Famous Celebrities And Their Forgotten First Cars

Every celebrity who today commands impressive fleets of supercars in million-dollar garages once sat behind the wheel of something far more modest. These machines weren't necessarily purchased for their status, but for their affordability, reliability, and cost. So, don't expect to find bespoke McLarens or BMWs in this list of celebrity first cars (with a few notable exceptions). Instead, this list is dominated by humble hatchbacks, hand-me-down sedans, and quirky British roadsters. If anything, they reveal something personal about their owners before or after fame seeped in, as the often inspiring stories attached to them would tell.

Some of these cars are prized by vintage and classic car enthusiasts. What private collector wouldn't want to call a 1962 Ford Consul or 1980s IROC-Z Camaro theirs? Auction sales aside, if you can't picture Taylor Swift driving a hard-working pickup truck, or a teen Tom Cruise behind the wheel of a compact Dodge Colt, you're in for some shockers as we look at 11 famous celebrities and their forgotten first cars.