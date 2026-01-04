10 Famous Celebrities And Their Forgotten First Cars
Every celebrity who today commands impressive fleets of supercars in million-dollar garages once sat behind the wheel of something far more modest. These machines weren't necessarily purchased for their status, but for their affordability, reliability, and cost. So, don't expect to find bespoke McLarens or BMWs in this list of celebrity first cars (with a few notable exceptions). Instead, this list is dominated by humble hatchbacks, hand-me-down sedans, and quirky British roadsters. If anything, they reveal something personal about their owners before or after fame seeped in, as the often inspiring stories attached to them would tell.
Some of these cars are prized by vintage and classic car enthusiasts. What private collector wouldn't want to call a 1962 Ford Consul or 1980s IROC-Z Camaro theirs? Auction sales aside, if you can't picture Taylor Swift driving a hard-working pickup truck, or a teen Tom Cruise behind the wheel of a compact Dodge Colt, you're in for some shockers as we look at 11 famous celebrities and their forgotten first cars.
Ed Sheeran
It may come as a surprise, not least because he was among the world's highest-earning musicians at the time, but Ed Sheeran's first car didn't come until 2015. And it wasn't the flashy set of wheels one would expect from one of the biggest pop acts of all time. It was a Mini Cooper, which the Brit purchased even before he had a driver's license.
The exact Mini Cooper Sheeran owned has never been officially confirmed, though it's widely believed to have been a Cooper S. That would make sense for two reasons. First, it suits Ed's famously low-key image. Second, the singer, although he has denied it, loves himself a fast car (he would later own an Aston Martin DB9 and even got a speeding ticket in it). The sportier S variant of the Mini Cooper packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which churns out 204 hp as opposed to the 156 hp of the Cooper C. It can also hit top speeds of about 150 mph, 62 mph of which can be reached in six and a half seconds.
Ralph Lauren
Billionaire fashion designer Ralph Lauren boasts one of the most enviable car palaces anywhere, replete with a rare Ferraris and a one-of-six McLaren LM F1. But, his very first car was something more distinctively British: a 1961 Morgan 4/4. First introduced in 1936, the Morgan 4/4 lived on the production line until 2018. This remarkable 82-year run makes it one of the the longest-running production vehicles in automotive history.
Lauren's 1961 example likely belonged to the "Series 2" generation that came around in 1955 and marked a shift to Ford engines. The Series 2 was built on Morgan's traditional steel ladder frame with ash wood framing. Plus, it was clothed in lightweight aluminum bodywork. Lauren eventually reacquired his original red-leather-trimmed Morgan for an undisclosed sum, entirely in character as a connoisseur of everything classic and vintage.
Jay Leno
The name Jay Leno is as synonymous with late-night television as it is with automobiles. That's because the former TV host boasts an impressive 181-car collection worth at least $52 million. Long before his days of stashing everything on wheels inside garages, however, Leno called a 1934 Ford Pickup his first. He was 14 years old when he bought the derelict car for $350. Thanks to his persistence and technical know-how, he was able to perform just the trick to make the car come alive.
Ford's 1934 V8 line was part of its Model 40 series, fitted with a 221-cubic-inch flathead V8 engine paired with a three-speed manual gearbox and a traditional leaf spring suspension. The V8 debuted with 65 hp in 1932 but was boosted to 85 hp in 1934. For the coupe, buyers could choose between three- or five-window styles, all with a streamlined body (styled under the direction of Henry Ford's son, Edsel), which gave the car a relatively modern look. Eventually, Leno sold the Ford to raise money for a Datsun 1600 sports car.
Elvis Presley
The undisputed King of Rock certainly had a taste for statement wheels every bit as bold as his music. Over the years, Elvis Presley amassed an eclectic and extravagant garage that included many a Cadillac — among them a 1955 Fleetwood, a 1956 Eldorado, and a 1977 Seville — alongside a 1963 Rolls-Royce Phantom V. He was also the first owner of a then-rare and expensive 1970s Stutz Blackhawk. Contrary to popular belief, it wasn't the 1941 Lincoln he famously bought with his own money, but a 1942 Lincoln-Zephyr fatherly gift that was his very first ride.
The Lincoln-Zephyr was introduced in 1936 and was the brainchild of Edsel Ford. It drew power from a V12 derivative of the flathead V8 engine while using transverse leaf springs front and rear, a solid front axle, and a torque-tube rear setup. Early models relied on cable-operated brakes, with hydraulic braking arriving in 1939.
The Zephyr employed a unitized body structure and streamlined styling that was advanced for its era. It featured an aerodynamic shape, most particularly a distinctive front end that helped it achieve a relatively low drag coefficient. By 1941, the Zephyr platform gave rise to other models, like the Lincoln Continental, which became so successful that it unilaterally carried Lincoln's identity. The "Zephyr" was dropped, and the cars were simply referred to by their body styles.
Will Smith
In Top Gear Series 22, Episode 4, Will Smith, sitting opposite Jeremy Clarkson, found himself on the receiving end of the latter's trademark ribbing, as Clarkson jokingly dismissed Smith's first car as evidence of questionable taste. The car? An "apple red" Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z! Today, at 57, Smith's garage tells a different story, with a $339,000 1998 Bentley Azure and a $314,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost. However, "tasteless" is hardly a fair label for any Camaro and certainly not a third-generation one like the IROC-Z with its positively futuristic look.
Introduced in 1985, the muscle car had a 5.0-liter V8 engine; the 5.7-liter engine that powered the 1987 models could churn out 225hp. Unfortunately, the base IROC-Z did retain some features that were falling out of favor: a rear wheel drive paired with either 4-speed automatic or 5-speed manual transmission, and a Quadrajet carburetor. These elements may be what led to the car's short-lived production glory, which ended in 1990. In the past decade, however, the IROC-Z has enjoyed a resurgence in appreciation, with clean examples trading for around $20,000
Taylor Swift
In October 2023, Taylor Swift became the first billionaire musician whose eight-figure status could mainly be attributed to songs and performances. Before cruising with her lovers in her Audi R8, she drove around in a Barbie-pink 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. If we're being strict, the title of "Taylor Swift's first car" is contested by a Hummer H2 SUV. But since that was her parents' vehicle, the Silverado wins this. The $41,000 truck was an 18th birthday present courtesy of her then-record label, Big Machine Records.
Under the hood was General Motors' then-new Vortec V8 engine, later used in vehicles such as the Avalanche and Tahoe. The Silverado has long been marketed as one of the most dependable and longest-lasting pickup trucks on the road, and the numbers support that claim. Since its introduction in 1999, the Silverado has ranked among the leaders in light-duty towing capacity, with ratings reaching 10,500 pounds. Swift later donated the truck to Victory Junction Gang Camp in 2008 to raise funds for the charity supporting children with serious health conditions
David Beckham
David Beckham is a household name in the world of soccer ("football" if you're from anywhere else but America). If anything rivals the Briton's devotion to the sport, it's his love for wheels. During his time at Manchester United, Beckham famously drove to training sessions despite living close to the grounds. That lifelong enthusiasm began with his very first car: a Ford Escort Mk5.
Launched in 1990, the Ford Escort Mk5 marked a break from its predecessor, with the firm focusing on improved refinement, safety, and comfort, with a softer, more aerodynamic body and a thoroughly reworked interior. Power initially came from updated CVH engines, including a 1.3-liter unit producing around 60 bhp and a 1.6-liter version offering up to 90 bhp in fuel-injected form, reflecting a shift toward everyday usability. Sadly, it was widely criticized for its bland and conservative styling.
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney's first car was a 1962 Ford Consul Classic. The 109E Consul Classic saloon was anything but memorable. When it arrived in 1961, it quickly proved to be a commercial misstep by the British branch of Ford. Expensive for its class and underwhelming on the road, it was withdrawn just a few years later after over 111,000 units rolled out.
The Ford Consul Classic drew power from a Kent OHV 1,340cc engine, which strained to push the Classic beyond 78 mph. Upgrading it to 1.5 liters in 1962 did little to sway the British market, nor did the 0-62 mph time of 22.5 seconds. Worse, the chassis' reverse-raked rear window notoriously encouraged rust by trapping water and dirt. Both the Consul Classic and its equally ill-fated offshoot, the Consul Capri, were phased out in the early 1960s, replaced by the Ford Corsair. For enthusiasts looking to invoke their inner Paul McCartney, a tidy Consul Classic can still be had for around $13,000.
Scarlet Johannson
New York-born actress Scarlett Johansson, sports an automotive lineup that would make her now-famous Black Widow character proud: she has often been seen driving a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, GLC 250, and an Audi Q5. Thus, it's no surprise that her very first car, a BMW Z4 Roadster, keeps in line with her "fast German cars" theme.
Designed by Danish-born designer Anders Warming, the BMW Z4 began life in 2003 as the E85. It saw multiple improvements over the already successful Z3, particularly in the rear-suspension with its adoption of a multi-link setup. Six-cylinder engines were available with a base 2.5-liter pushing 184 hp. The stiffer chassis of the Z4, especially when compared to the Z3, eliminated any twist and made it a much stable ride. As for acceleration, the BMW Z4 could hit 60 mph in just a little under six seconds (in higher-output form). That's... fast! As is the 155 mph top speed it could muster.
Tom Cruise
The 1976 Dodge Colt doesn't ring that loud a bell to the average person's ear. But to Hollywood enthusiasts, this model is famous as the literal ride to fame of Tom Cruise. Before the famous actor-stuntsman became one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors, his 18-year-old self rode a modest 1976 Dodge Colt to New York City to pursue his dream.
The Mitsubishi-manufactured first-generation Dodge Colt debuted in December 1969 as the Colt Galant with a 1.3-liter or 1.5-liter engine. True to its name, the balance-shaft design significantly reduced vibration. When paired with a tuned exhaust system that included headers, a muffler, and a catalytic converter, the engine operated with a subdued hum rather than the typical growl of a conventional internal-combustion engine.
Aside from the engine, compactness may be perhaps the Colt's most defining attribute, with dimensions reading 53.5 inches tall, 63.6 inches wide, and with a 95.3-inch wheelbase. Still, it has plenty of cabin space. Cruise reportedly bought his Dodge Colt for around $900. That's roughly $4,000 in 2025.