New Ford Mustang GT Owner Arrested An Hour After Driving Off The Lot For 139 MPH Speed Run
There's nothing quite like the excitement of driving off a dealership lot with a newly purchased car, but only a brazen few decide to immediately floor the throttle for an added thrill. A Ford Mustang GT owner was arrested earlier this month in Modesto, California for letting his excitement get away with him at incredible speed. The California Highway Patrol claims it arrested the driver for traveling at 139 miles per hour just an hour after picking up their high-powered pony car.
Our unfortunate friend likely had no issue getting close to 140 mph. The Ford Mustang GT's engine produces 480 horsepower. CHP claimed in a Facebook post that the Mustang was clocked as it entered California State Route 99 and passed a Specially Marked Patrol Vehicle. The agency noted that the Mustang driver "recklessly passed other motorists." I'm not saying there's a wrong way to use a five-liter V8 engine, but anything that results in losing the car and walking away in handcuffs isn't ideal.
A hour of driving could lead to three months in jail
The California Highway Patrol didn't publicly state the charges the driver was facing, but we can draw a conclusion from the stop's outcome. The State of California classifies driving over 100 mph as excessive speeding with stiffer penalties than a typical speeding ticket. For a first offense, a driver can face up to a $500 fine and a 30-day license suspension. However, things can get even worse if a law enforcement officer deems a motorist to be driving recklessly. The officer can immediately arrest the driver and impound the vehicle for 30 days. If found guilty, the driver can face up to 90 days in a county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
While I can't condone speeding, most drivers do it to some degree. However, hitting triple-digits on most highways is a far too risky endeavor, especially in traffic. It's risky to yourself, others and your driving record. Speeding is a problem on both sides of the Mississippi. Earlier this year, a driver in Florida was caught driving 104 mph in his Buick Envision just two minutes after a new "super speeder" law took effect.