New Ford Mustang GT Owner Arrested An Hour After Driving Off The Lot For 139 MPH Speed Run

There's nothing quite like the excitement of driving off a dealership lot with a newly purchased car, but only a brazen few decide to immediately floor the throttle for an added thrill. A Ford Mustang GT owner was arrested earlier this month in Modesto, California for letting his excitement get away with him at incredible speed. The California Highway Patrol claims it arrested the driver for traveling at 139 miles per hour just an hour after picking up their high-powered pony car.

Our unfortunate friend likely had no issue getting close to 140 mph. The Ford Mustang GT's engine produces 480 horsepower. CHP claimed in a Facebook post that the Mustang was clocked as it entered California State Route 99 and passed a Specially Marked Patrol Vehicle. The agency noted that the Mustang driver "recklessly passed other motorists." I'm not saying there's a wrong way to use a five-liter V8 engine, but anything that results in losing the car and walking away in handcuffs isn't ideal.