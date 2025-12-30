At $13,000, Will This Survivor 1980 Honda Civic GL Survive Our Scrutiny?

While not museum-grade, today's Nice Price or No Dice Civic is in amazing-enough shape to warrant our interest. Will this throwback econobox be compelling enough, however, for someone to throw down some serious cash?

Numerous historic events occurred in 1949. The most significant of those on a global scale was the establishment of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO. On a substantially smaller and weirder note, 1949 was also the first documented sighting of the "Poe Toaster," a mysterious individual who for decades paid counsel to Edgar Allen Poe at the author's grave each year on January 19th (Poe's birthday), leaving cognac and roses. Somewhere in between those extremes, Ford launched a new series of autos for the 1949 model year that, in the estimations of most, saved the company from financial ruin. The 1948 Ford Super DeLuxe we considered yesterday was an example of what had come before: a model that first entered production in 1941, before WWII was in full swing, and that retained much of its mechanical DNA from the decade prior. That still held some charm, despite our car's somewhat goofy Keystone Cops livery. A $9,900 asking price mollified opinions overall, earning the old-school Tudor Ford a solid 63% 'Nice Price" win.