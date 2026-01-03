Here's How Much A 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Has Depreciated After 5 Years

The average 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide came out of the factory with the Milwaukee-Eight 107-cubic-inch (1,746cc) V-twin supplying 111 pound-feet of torque. However, some CVO Street Glides escaped the Harley-Davidson assembly line with different engines.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special with a Screamin' Eagle 131 crate engine upgrade, reviewed by Jalopnik's Bradley Brownell, had an as-tested price of $34,894 when new. That's nearly 50% more than the standard 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide's original MSRP of $23,399.

The top-end 2020 Harley-Davidson FLHXSE CVO Street Glide was powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 and carried an MSRP up to $40,739, according to J.D. Power. Of course, the MSRP listed here doesn't include destination, set-up, taxes, license, or insurance charges.

Over the last 5 years, a 2020 Harley-Davidson FLHX Street Glide in average condition has lost about 38% of its value. The price of a 5-year old motorcycle depends a lot on its condition, including mileage, damage, and normal wear and tear. J.D. Power suggests the low retail value for a 2020 FLHX Street Glide that could require some cosmetic work is around $10,985. An average 2020 Street Glide in good working order and without obvious damage or wear could fetch around $14,455. Kelley Blue Book agrees, estimating trade-in values at $11,200 and typical list prices of around $15,056. These values are location dependent and likely to fluctuate outside of the author's location in the state of Oklahoma.