Here's How Much A 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Has Depreciated After 5 Years
The average 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide came out of the factory with the Milwaukee-Eight 107-cubic-inch (1,746cc) V-twin supplying 111 pound-feet of torque. However, some CVO Street Glides escaped the Harley-Davidson assembly line with different engines.
The 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special with a Screamin' Eagle 131 crate engine upgrade, reviewed by Jalopnik's Bradley Brownell, had an as-tested price of $34,894 when new. That's nearly 50% more than the standard 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide's original MSRP of $23,399.
The top-end 2020 Harley-Davidson FLHXSE CVO Street Glide was powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 and carried an MSRP up to $40,739, according to J.D. Power. Of course, the MSRP listed here doesn't include destination, set-up, taxes, license, or insurance charges.
Over the last 5 years, a 2020 Harley-Davidson FLHX Street Glide in average condition has lost about 38% of its value. The price of a 5-year old motorcycle depends a lot on its condition, including mileage, damage, and normal wear and tear. J.D. Power suggests the low retail value for a 2020 FLHX Street Glide that could require some cosmetic work is around $10,985. An average 2020 Street Glide in good working order and without obvious damage or wear could fetch around $14,455. Kelley Blue Book agrees, estimating trade-in values at $11,200 and typical list prices of around $15,056. These values are location dependent and likely to fluctuate outside of the author's location in the state of Oklahoma.
How much is a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide worth today?
The CVO label on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle means that model has received exclusive components and upgrades from the company's Custom Vehicle Operations. Upgrades not only include more powerful Harley-Davidson V-twin engines, but also special paint schemes and limited-edition accessories often not found outside the CVO lineup.
The factory-custom details present in the CVO Street Glides inflated their MSRP when new and result in higher values 5 years later. Kelley Blue Book reports a typical listing price of $26,614 for the 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide. Trade-in values for the same model are estimated at $21,900. J.D. Power says the 2020 FLHXSE CVO Street Glide's low retail value is $19,960, while the average retail value is $26,260. Again, these values are location dependent.
While the 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide has experienced significant depreciation over the years, it could be due to its popularity, rather than any shortcomings, that has given it a terrible resale value for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. That initial popularity means these bikes are easy to find on the used market. At the time of this writing, Cycle Trader has 171 nationwide listings for the 2020 Street Glide, more than any other 2020 Harley-Davidson model except for the Road Glide with 201 listings.
What about another domestic cruiser?
Comparisons between Indian and Harley-Davidson baggers are nothing new. Like the Street Glide, the Indian Chieftain is a large comfortable motorcycle.
The base Chieftain came with the Thunderstroke 111 V-twin, displacing 1,811cc and delivering 119 pound-feet of torque. Higher-end Chieftain models, like the Chieftain Elite, were powered by the more powerful Thunderstroke 116. Otherwise, the Indian Chieftain was similar in form and function to the Harley-Davidson Street Glide.
In 2020, the Chieftain held a starting MSRP of $21,999, slightly lower than the Street Glide, according to J.D. Power. However, over the last 5 years, the Chieftain has held its value better than the Street Glide.
The current low retail value of the 2020 Chieftain, at least in Northeast Oklahoma, is $11,840. Average retail values reveal an even larger gap, with the Chieftain estimated at $15,580, which is $1,125 more than the average value of the 2020 Street Glide.
The strong resale values could be attributed to the low numbers of Chieftain motorcycles on the used market. Turning to Cycle Trader again, we see 34 current listings for the 2020 Chieftain nationwide.