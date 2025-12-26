At $4,500, Will This 1991 Suzuki Swift GT-I Go Fast?

Today is a busy day, as, respectively, both Kwanzaa and Boxing Day are observed. It's also the day in which college football fans steel their resolve and gird their loins in preparation for Saturday's spate of six Bowl games, including (checks notes, incredulously) the Snoop Dog Arizona Bowl. Wow, who knew?

For those who consider bowls something you eat Count Chocula out of rather than testosterone-fueled tests of teams, there's plenty else to do. Maybe even getting out for a drive if the weather cooperates. That could prove especially smile-inducing if the ride were as fun and fabulous as today's 1991 Suzuki Swift GT-I convertible. I mean, isn't it totally adorable?

We've had a few Suzuki-built cars and trucks come our way recently, for no apparent reason other than pure happenstance. None, however, has been quite as weirdly wonderful appearing as this soft-top Swift. This isn't just a run-of-the-mill Swift convertible; it has had GT-I bits and bobs added. And, based on the aftermarket accoutrements—decals, fender flares, a bra—it has been shown some extra love by its owners.