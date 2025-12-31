What Are Chassis Ears, And How Can They Help Diagnose Your Car?

You're turning into your driveway, coming from up the block, not down. As you turn in, you hear a pop. Not any pop, that metallic-y pop that means you're going to dedicate a whole weekend to finding and fixing it. The problem? It only seems to happen going into that one driveway, only from that one way, and you can't duplicate it on jack stands. The more you drive, the more you doubt you even heard it in the first place.

Anyway, this is where Chassis Ears come in. Think of them as an electronic stethoscope radio for your car's rattles. How do they work? You clamp small contact microphones to various parts of your car that you think are the culprit, along with a transmitter. And pro tip, the transmitter packs have a clip, but go ahead and zip-tie them.

These microphones are fed back into a box with a headphone jack for you or your buddy (it's illegal in many states for you to wear headphones while driving) to listen in on. You can then switch between channels, which point to the individual microphones placed around the car, to help pinpoint that pesky noise — all in real time, all while driving in real-world conditions.