Why Did Whitewall Tires Disappear?

Folks familiar with automobile history will agree that tires weren't always black in color. The gaudy styling of yesteryear was a perfect setting for something as flashy as whitewall tires, like those found on the Oldsmobile that may have been America's first muscle car. While the concept was very popular, it didn't offer much apart from visual appeal, as whitewall tires have no strength or performance advantage over regular black tires. No wonder they disappeared, along with the 18-foot-land yachts that once ruled American roads.

Something else that's interesting is how the whitewall construction itself wasn't an intentional styling exercise. Back when tires were actually fully white and had questionable service life (we're talking brass-era cars here), tire companies found that longevity could be improved by adding something called carbon black — using it for the tread surface while leaving the sidewalls white.

Mind you, the whole process was not cheap, evidenced by BF Goodrich whitewalls costing up to $61.90 apiece, after a 20% discount — in 1922! Even today, aftermarket whitewall tires (aside from painted ones) are manufactured using a very similar labor-intensive process with hardly any automation, which explains why they cost significantly more than their run-of-the-mill counterparts.

We've established that whitewalls cost more without offering any potential upside other than looking cool, but factors such as changing tire technology, consumer preferences, and manufacturing complexity are also attributed to accelerating their decline.