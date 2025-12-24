At $79,000, Is This 2003 Ferrari 360 Modena Spider A Silver Steal?

Aesthetically, this Spider is great in most places and just OK in others. The silver paint is stately and benefits from 3M PPF. The factory wheels are unmarred, which is expected because who in the heck would curb their Ferrari's wheels? There's no mention in the ad of the tires' age, but given the car's low mileage, they might be the originals. Scary!

Things start to fall down a bit in the cabin. The seats with their Daytona stripes appear to be in great condition, but some of the leather elsewhere needs attention. Most notably, both the passenger airbag cover and the door armrest on that side show signs of shrinking. The electric switches for the door actuators also appear to require adjustment or replacement, and while it's not obvious from the photos, these cars almost all suffer from sticky button syndrome.

Lastly, the paint on the hard tonneau behind the roll bars indicates the top may have been there too long, or perhaps the edge of the PPF is showing dirt intrusion. Either way, it would benefit from some spit and polish. On the plus side, the seller states the car comes with a clean Carfax, all factory manuals, and, importantly, all factory tools. The title is clean, and, to date, this is a two-owner car. It should be noted that, while offered in Phoenix, Arizona, the car wears California plates showing 2017 tags, so it's questionable how old all the ad's photos might be, or where the car resides.