Tennessee Supreme Court Rules Vanity Plates Are Not Protected Free Speech, Revokes Plate Woman Had For Over A Decade

Personalized license plates can be a dicey subject that get drivers into trouble. Often they're used to say things that state DMVs don't really think is appropriate, be it speaking out against a political entity they don't agree with or just simply being vulgar just to be vulgar. Some states have banned personalized license plates from saying vulgar things, while others have ruled that they're not protected speech, as the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled recently.

In 2010, Tennessee resident Leah Gilliam applied to have a custom license plate at the state's DMV. She wanted the plate to read "69PWNDU," a reference to an online gaming term that means "owned you," used if you best an opponent in a gaming match. The plate was approved, but ten years later in May of 2020, she suddenly received word that her plate had been rejected by the state, who called the term offensive. She was threatened with a fine and jail time if she didn't surrender the plate. So Gilliam sued, claiming that the rejection of her plate was an infringement on her First Amendment free speech rights.