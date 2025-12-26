This Early Oldsmobile Was Powered By A One-Cylinder Engine

Different automotive eras are often associated with different cylinder counts or engine sizes. For example, classic muscle cars were often synonymous with large V8s, while vehicle trends following the 1973 oil crisis favored smaller engines and greater fuel efficiency. Modern supercars and hypercars bounced back with massive powertrains, going as big as 16-cylinder engines, that are extremely cool, but also pretty rare. However, engine sizes were much smaller at the turn of the 20th century. Take, for instance, the 1901 Curved Dash, a one-cylinder Oldsmobile, so named for its unique footboard design. Although it was hardly the most unusual example around during that time, considering the oldest street-legal car in Germany had two brakes and two horns.

Nevertheless, with a tiny 95.4 cubic inch engine, producing just 4.5 horsepower, the Curved Dash contraption is closer in appearance to a horse-drawn carriage than it is to a modern car. It made a distinct sound as it operated around 500 RPM, described as a singular and intermittent "chug." There was no steering wheel to control the direction. Instead, the Curved Dash used a curved lever extending toward the center of the bench seat. Controlled like a rudder, this tiller steering setup allowed the driver to turn the wheels via direct mechanical connection, albeit with some significant effort required. While the little one-cylinder Oldsmobile became a success, it was by happenstance, rather than by carefully crafted business strategy.