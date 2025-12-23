Autoland Emergency System Sees First Practical Use As Plane Loses Pressurization

General aviation is statistically less safe than commercial aviation because regulators hold airlines to a much higher standard. However, innovations are slowly being adopted to close the gap and make flying safer. A small twin-engine plane made an emergency landing last Saturday at a public-use airport near Denver, Colorado. The incident made history as the first use of Garmin's Autoland system during an emergency. The autonomous function safely guided the aircraft down to the runway, where first responders ensured the two pilots on board were unharmed.

On Saturday, Dec. 20 at approximately 2 p.m., North Metro Fire responded to an Alert II airplane incident at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Jefferson County.

A Beechcraft Super King Air took off from Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, but experienced an issue that required an immediate landing. According to KCNC-TV, the Beechcraft suffered a loss of pressurization, which triggered the Autoland system. The pilots donned oxygen masks and never lost consciousness. While the duo could've taken back control of the aircraft, they chose to let the plane land itself. Less than half an hour after takeoff, the plane touched down at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Thankful, everyone walked away with the North Metro Fire Rescue District noted that "no patients were treated on scene or transported to local hospitals." The system's manufacturer stated: