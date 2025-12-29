How The Mazda Miata Got Quicker After Losing Horsepower

When looking for something sporty, fun, and lightweight, your options are certainly not limited. But if you throw in the caveat the car must also be reasonably affordable, it's hard to argue against the Mazda Miata — although not every iteration has been equally celebrated. In fact, the third-generation (NC) Miata, which ran from 2006 to 2015, seemed to rub the car community the wrong way. It was larger, heavier, and came packed with driving safety systems counter to the original's free spirit.

Fortunately, the automaker heard the complaints, as the 2016 fourth-generation (ND) Miata corrected the missteps and even achieved faster acceleration times than its predecessor, despite losing some horses under the hood. How? The ND Miata lost some unnecessary pounds. The larger NC roadster features a 2.0-liter MZR engine outputting 170 horsepower, while the ND sports a 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G producing 155 horsepower. But on top of the NC being longer at 157.3 inches versus the latter ND Miata at 154.1 inches, it's also nearly 100 pounds heavier.

While this might not sound like much, the differences significantly factor into the car's power-to-weight ratio. Put simply, an engine doesn't have to work as hard to generate movement for a lighter vehicle. This allows both torque and horsepower to be used more efficiently, boosting performance. Case in point, 0-60 mph times went from around 6.7 seconds down to just 5.9. And the upcoming next-gen Mazda MX-5 Miata will be even lighter than the ND and still offer a manual transmission. While weight reduction is a major aspect of the Miata getting quicker, it wasn't the only change that made an impact.