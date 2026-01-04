Who Really Invented The Yellow Traffic Light?

Ah, the yellow light. You know, that signal that is supposed to let you know to slow down as you approach the intersection, but makes you speed up instead? You probably take it for granted, but traffic signals did not always include a yellow light. Traffic signals have been around since before cars, starting in the mid-1800s directing horse carriage traffic in London. The first gas-powered version didn't last long, since it exploded and killed the officer operating it. Electric signals came on the scene in 1914. But they had only two lights: green for go and red for stop, with nothing to warn that the light was about to change. You can imagine how that turned out. Eventually, people had enough of collisions in busy intersections, and multiple inventors started working on solutions.

Along came Garrett Morgan. Morgan was already a successful inventor, having invented a safety hood that would be used by fire departments, as well as accidentally inventing a chemical hair relaxer that became popular with Black men. In the 1920s, Morgan decided to do something about all of these traffic accidents in intersections and invented a traffic signal that would require all traffic to stop in order to clear an intersection before changing to stop or go. He was awarded a patent for it in 1923. Hooray, the caution signal was invented!

Not so fast. A police officer by the name of William Potts brought the three-light traffic signal to Detroit streets in 1920. His traffic lights looked and worked much the way traffic lights do today, with red, yellow, and green lights. While Morgan's traffic signal would influence how traffic would be managed for years to come, Potts was really the inventor of the yellow traffic light as we know it today.